Kashmir becoming unattainable luxury for tourists due to skyrocketing airfares

Skyrocketing airfares have forced many tourists to visit Kashmir by bus this season. “We travelled to Srinagar from Delhi by bus as air tickets were so costly. At such prices, we could go to Dubai as well,” Poonam Sharma, a tourist from Delhi told DH.

Shamra said there should be capping on airfares so that more and more and more tourists can enjoy the beautiful landscape of Kashmir.

Manzoor Wangnoo, the president of Nigeen Tourist Traders Association, says the high airfares were affecting the flourishing tourism industry of Kashmir.

“We have seen businesses flourishing in the last two and half years. Hotels, guest houses, houseboats are full and shikara and ponywallas all were happy but unfortunately this airfare hike affects the industry during the peak season,” he said.

He said middle-class families prefer to travel to the UAE or other places when airfares to Kashmir shoot up.

On an average 12,500 passengers travel to and fro in 74 flights at Srinagar airport daily these days which is 3000 more compared to winter months – January and February.

Last year a parliamentary panel had asked the government to maintain a perfect balance between the commercial interest of the private airlines and the interest of the passengers. It was done to enable the private airlines to grow and at the same time the interest of passengers be kept in mind, so that they are not fleeced in the garb of commercialization.

However, airline executives argue that the surge in prices was simply a reflection of supply and demand, pointing to the high costs of fuel and operational expenses. They warned that any attempts to regulate prices could lead to reduced flight availability and ultimately harm consumers.