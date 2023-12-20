Kashmir braces for Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day peak winter period

Srinagar: The minimum temperature in Kashmir stayed several degrees below the freezing point as the valley braces for 'Chilla-i-Kalan'— the 40-day harshest winter period, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar city— the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir— recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the previous night's minus 3.7 degree Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4 degree Celsius, Kokernag town saw the minimum settle at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.