Kashmir dispute an internationally recognised issue, must be resolved in accordance with UNSC resolutions: Pakistan

Jaishankar on Friday said that the “era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences, and insofar as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, I think Article 370 is done." "The issue today is what kind of relationship can we possibly contemplate with Pakistan. What I do want to say is that we are not passive, and whether events take a positive or negative direction, either way, we will react," he added. On Sunday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Baloch said that the Jammu and Kashmir “dispute is an internationally recognised dispute that must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. The resolution of this unresolved conflict is pivotal to peace and stability in South Asia.