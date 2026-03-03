Kashmir educational institutions shut till March 7, restrictions continue amid Khamenei protests

<p>Srinagar: Educational institutions across the Kashmir Division will remain closed till March 7 and restrictions will continue across the Valley as authorities seek to contain protests over the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/14-injured-as-kashmir-put-under-curbs-after-protests-over-killing-of-irans-khamenei-3917223">Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei</a>.</p><p>Security forces remained deployed across sensitive areas, including Srinagar’s city centre Lal Chowk, while mobile internet speeds continued to be throttled to prevent the spread of rumours.</p><p>Barricades and checkpoints controlled access to key locations, and paramilitary personnel were stationed to ensure demonstrations remained peaceful.</p><p>For the first time after 2019, educational institutions in Kashmir had to be shut due to a law and order situation.</p><p>J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced on Tuesday through her official post on X, “All schools and colleges of Kashmir Division to remain closed till 7th of March.” Exams have also been postponed in view of the closures.</p>.14 injured as Kashmir put under curbs after protests over killing of Iran’s Khamenei.<p>Protests began on Sunday after reports of Khamenei’s death, with residents in several districts, particularly those with sizeable Shia populations, taking to the streets. Demonstrators carried portraits of the Iranian leader and Palestinian flags, chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.</p><p>Despite the restrictions, isolated marches and sit-ins continued as locals mourned Khamenei’s death. Some minor clashes between protesters and security personnel were reported, resulting in a few injuries.</p><p>Authorities on Tuesday evening said that restrictions would continue across all districts of Kashmir on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the protests.</p><p>“It has been decided to continue restrictions on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to ensure a peaceful atmosphere,” a senior official said, adding that the situation largely remained peaceful on Tuesday.</p><p>With shops shuttered, roads sparsely populated and educational institutions closed, the valley continued to observe a cautious calm, reflecting both local sensitivities and the wider geopolitical impact of events abroad.</p>