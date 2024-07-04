Kashmir heat-wave: Unexpected scorcher disrupts serene summer escape

Rahul and Anita, a young couple from Haryana, had come to Kashmir to celebrate their first wedding anniversary with a dream of cool breezes, shikara rides, and cozy evenings by the lakeside.

However, as they ventured out of their houseboat on the first day on Wednesday, they were met with a wave of heat that made them reconsider their plans. “Is this normal temperature?” Anita asked the houseboat owner who responded by saying “this heat wave is something new in Kashmir.”

Undeterred, Rahul and Anita decided to visit the famous Shalimar Bagh. The garden, usually a lush paradise of flowers and shade, now seems parched and tired under the relentless sun. The fountains, still operational, offered little respite as the water seemed to warm almost instantly.

However, despite the heat wave, the beauty of Kashmir remains undeniable. “This (temperature) wasn’t what we expected, but it’s still been an incredible experience,” Rahul told DH.

Anita nodded with her eyes reflecting the shimmering waters of the Dal lake. “Kashmir is resilient. Just like its people. This heat wave will pass, and the valley will remain as beautiful as ever,” she said.