Kashmir is part of India, has been part of India, and will remain part of India: Farooq Abdullah

Claiming that the Constitution is under threat today and that everyone needs to work together to ensure that it remains strong, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "If we do not do that, we will regret it in the days to come. Like we regret today this machine (EVMs), that came many many years ago."

"Today we don't trust this machine because it is doctored and people who vote, they don't see their vote there. I hope the Election Commission will take due regard to this and see to it that people are given a true election, whatever people want, that should be given to them. I hope it happens. Otherwise time will come when there is nothing like a Constitution, nothing like the diversity that we have," he added.

In his address, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that efforts are on to change the secular democratic character of India into a fascistic "Hindutva Rashtra" character espoused by the RSS, whose society will be based on 'Manusmriti' and on the basis of caste oppression and hierarchies.

"We had left them behind in history when we adopted this Constitution, they (BJP) are now trying to take us back into the darkness of history, while we want to take India into the brightness of the future. So this is a battle between those who want to take India backwards and those who want to take India forward," he added.

Yechury alleged that the central government and the Prime Minister are bent on destroying the nation and the Constitution and they should be removed from office and defeated.

"To save India therefore, we will have to convert this Amrit Kaal as the Amrit Kaal of the people, all Indian patriots have to join together and will have to fight to restore -- our country, our character, our pride and our individuality and equality, with everybody else," he added.