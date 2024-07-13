Kashmir 'Martyrs Day': Marches foiled, leaders claim 'house arrest'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday foiled the plans of mainstream political parties, to pay homage to the 22 Kashmiri people killed by the army of a Dogra ruler on this day in 1931, by preventing them from taking out marches and putting several leaders under house arrest.

Several political leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, claimed authorities have put them under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the 'martyrs' graveyard' to pay homage.

There was no official word on the claims made by the politicians.