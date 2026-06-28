Kashmir Muslims renew pledge to welcome Amarnath pilgrims

<p>Srinagar: Amid growing religious polarisation in parts of the country, Muslims in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir </a>have once again pledged to welcome Hindu pilgrims for the annual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amarnath-yatra">Amarnath Yatra</a>, reaffirming a centuries-old tradition of coexistence that has endured conflict, militancy and political upheaval.<br><br>The renewed commitment came days before the pilgrimage begins on July 3, at a meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board chairman Manoj Sinha.<br><br>Muslim religious leaders, legislators, traders, hoteliers and civil society representatives unanimously extended their support for the smooth conduct of the yatra.</p>.Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, agencies rehearse response to new-age threats.<p>“We are inheritors of this centuries-old tradition. We are eagerly waiting to welcome yatris,” said National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani after the meeting.<br><br>Sharing photographs of the interaction on X, LG Sinha said he had appealed to “all sections of the society to actively support and contribute to this sacred journey, which is a true symbol of social harmony” and urged people to ensure “a memorable spiritual experience for all pilgrims”.<br><br>In another post, he described the pilgrimage as “an opportunity to showcase our culture of selfless service, compassion, and hospitality to the world” and called for collective efforts to make this year’s yatra “a beacon of faith, unity, and devotion”.<br><br>The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas has for centuries depended not only on security arrangements but also on the goodwill of Kashmir’s predominantly Muslim population.<br><br>Every year, thousands of local Muslims work as pony owners, porters, drivers, tent operators, shopkeepers and hoteliers, while families living along the route assist pilgrims, often treating them as guests rather than visitors.<br><br>According to a widely held local tradition, around 1850, the cave shrine was rediscovered by Muslim shepherd Buta Malik, whose descendants historically received a customary share of the offerings made by devotees.<br><br>The story remains one of the most enduring symbols of Kashmir’s shared cultural heritage.<br><br>Despite decades of insurgency, terror attacks and political uncertainty, the Valley’s support for the yatra has largely endured.<br><br>While militants have targeted the pilgrimage in the past, majority of Kashmiris have repeatedly condemned such attacks.<br><br>In another gesture of welcome, hoteliers attending Saturday’s meeting announced a 30% discount on room tariffs for pilgrims.<br><br>The 57-day Yatra will conclude on August 28. Authorities have put in place multi-layered security arrangements, with the police, Army and 670 companies of central paramilitary forces deployed along the twin routes through Pahalgam and Baltal.</p>