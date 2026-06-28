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Kashmir Muslims renew pledge to welcome Amarnath pilgrims

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas begins on July 3.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmiramarnath yatraAmarnathji yarta

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