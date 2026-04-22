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Kashmir observes quiet remembrance one year after Pahalgam attack amid heightened vigil

Officials confirmed that the anniversary was observed without large public gatherings, with the administration opting for restraint in view of security concerns.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:27 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPahalgam

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