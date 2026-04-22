<p>Srinagar: Kashmir on Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam with subdued observance and heightened security across the Valley, even as tourists continued to visit the resort town under a tight security grid.</p><p>Authorities maintained a high alert across south Kashmir, particularly in and around Baisaran Valley, where the attack had taken place last year. Additional deployments, intensified vehicle checks and area domination exercises were carried out as precautionary measures.</p>.When will government hang mastermind of Pahalgam attack: NCP (SP).<p>Officials confirmed that the anniversary was observed without large public gatherings, with the administration opting for restraint in view of security concerns. No untoward incident was reported during the day.</p><p>Even as the anniversary was being marked, tourist movement continued in Pahalgam, though under visible security presence. Reports indicate that while core tourist areas such as Betaab Valley and Aru are open and receiving visitors, the attack site at Baisaran remains restricted, with heavy guarding and limited access. </p><p>Tourist inflow, however, remains below usual seasonal levels, reflecting a cautious return to normalcy a year after the attack.</p><p>Some visitors have been stopping at newly created memorial sites in the area to pay homage to the victims, even as authorities push measures to restore confidence in the destination. </p><p>A senior police officer said security arrangements had been strengthened as a precaution. “There is enhanced deployment in vulnerable areas, especially tourist locations, to ensure that the anniversary passes off peacefully,” he said.</p><p>At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes, saying the victims “will never be forgotten” and reaffirming India’s resolve against terrorism.</p><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid homage, saying the memory of the attack “still shakes our heart.” </p><p>The Army reiterated its commitment to counter terrorism, warning that such acts would invite a “decisive response.”</p>.Sena (UBT) takes out coffin march in Jammu to mark one year of Pahalgam attack.<p>The April 22, 2025 attack, in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed, had triggered nationwide outrage and a series of counter-terror operations.</p><p>A year later, the anniversary passed quietly under a security blanket, with limited public commemoration, even as tourists returned cautiously — underscoring both resilience and the lingering shadow of the attack on Kashmir’s tourism landscape.</p>