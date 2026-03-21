<p>Srinagar: The reported bombing of a hospital in Kabul during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/no-beef-mutton-khichda-served-instead-ramadan-menu-in-mumbai-altered-amid-lpg-crisis-in-india-3929162">Ramadan </a>earlier this week, which allegedly left over 400 people dead, has triggered a wave of grief and anger across Kashmir, with social media platforms turning into a space of mourning, outrage, and sharply worded political reactions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmiri </a>users across Facebook and X condemned the targeting of a medical facility by Pakistan airforce calling it a grave violation of humanitarian norms. Many described the attack as “barbaric” and “beyond humanity,” stressing that hospitals and patients must remain protected even in conflict zones.<br><br>A widely shared Facebook post by political activist Salman Nizami termed the strike a “shameful act” and called the killing of patients the “lowest form of cowardice.” The post drew significant traction in the Valley, with users echoing similar sentiments.</p>.'Cowardly, blatant assault': India condemns Pakistan air strike on Kabul hospital that killed 400.<p>Anger on social media also found a political edge. A section of users openly criticised Pakistan, with several posts targeting its political and military leadership, including Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. While no official confirmation has linked Islamabad to the attack, the intensity of such reactions underscored the deep distrust and charged perceptions surrounding regional conflicts.<br><br>The outrage was further fuelled by the circulation of photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the bombing. The visuals—depicting injured civilians, wrecked hospital infrastructure and scenes of chaos—were widely shared, with many users calling them “disturbing” and “heart-wrenching.”<br><br>“The images are unbearable. This is not warfare, this is slaughter,” read one post that was widely shared.</p>.'It was like doomsday,' says Kabul hospital survivor after Pakistan air strike.<p>The timing of the attack during Ramadan added a layer of emotional intensity, with many users calling it a violation of the sanctity of the holy month. Hashtags expressing solidarity with Afghan victims trended among sections of Kashmiri social media.<br><br>Commenting on the reaction, a faculty member at University of Kashmir said such incidents were reshaping public sentiment.<br><br>“There is visible anger, especially when civilians are targeted in places meant for healing. Acts like these are pushing Kashmiris further away from Pakistan, as people increasingly reject violence as a means,” he said.<br><br>Civil society members also condemned the attack, calling for accountability and protection of civilian infrastructure in conflict zones.<br><br>The episode highlights how distant conflicts continue to find resonance in Kashmir, where empathy for victims is often intertwined with evolving political perceptions and strong public reactions.</p>