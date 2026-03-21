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Kashmir reacts with grief, anger to Kabul hospital strike during Ramadan

The timing of the attack during Ramadan added a layer of emotional intensity, with many users calling it a violation of the sanctity of the holy month.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 08:32 IST
India NewsRamadanKashmirKabul

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