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Kashmir set to supply tulip bulbs nationwide, reducing import dependence

The Centre of Excellence for Tulips at Kokernag in Anantnag district, is spearheading efforts to promote indigenous tulip production.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirTulip

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