<p>Srinagar: In a major step towards self-reliance in floriculture, a research centre in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> is preparing to supply locally grown <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tulip">tulip</a> bulbs and seeds to major gardens across India, significantly reducing the country’s dependence on costly imports.</p><p>The Centre of Excellence for Tulips, being developed by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) at Kokernag in Anantnag district, is spearheading efforts to promote indigenous tulip production.</p><p>The initiative aims to make high-quality planting material available within the country and position tulip cultivation as a viable economic alternative for farmers in Kashmir and beyond.</p>.Asia’s largest Tulip garden opens in Kashmir amid hopes of tourism revival.<p>India currently imports tulip bulbs worth an estimated Rs 300–400 crore annually, with nearly 90 percent sourced from the Netherlands. Officials say the new centre is expected to gradually bring down this import bill by ensuring a steady domestic supply.</p><p>“At present, most tulip bulbs are imported from foreign markets, but this centre is expected to ensure local availability in the coming years,” said Prof Muhammad Ayoub Mantoo, Head of the Mountain Crop Research Station, highlighting the long-term goal of self-sufficiency.</p><p>Spread over 407 kanals and supported by NABARD with an outlay of Rs 80 million, the project focuses on breeding, production, and multiplication of tulip bulbs suited to Kashmir’s temperate climate. Scientists at the centre have been working to improve bulb quality, size, and propagation rates to meet commercial requirements.</p><p>Assistant Professor Muneeb, associated with the project, explained the technical aspects of cultivation.</p><p>“A bulb size of 10 to 12 cm is ideal for flowering. Anything smaller results in vegetative growth,” he said, adding, “It takes two to three years to reach flowering size.” These refinements are expected to help standardise production and improve yields.</p>.'Hearts of gold': Kashmiris collect donations for war-hit Iran; Iranian Embassy says 'will never forget kindness, humanity'.<p>Officials believe that scaling up tulip cultivation could have a transformative impact on the region’s horticulture economy.</p><p>“Once farmers adopt this crop, it can boost the economy, offer better returns than apples and reduce dependence on imports,” Muneeb said.</p><p>Beyond economic gains, the initiative is also expected to generate employment for local youth in bulb production, storage, packaging, and marketing.</p><p>“Sustained efforts are being made to minimise imports in the coming years,” said scientist Muhammad Ashraf, pointing to the broader objective of strengthening domestic supply chains.</p><p>Experts note that Kashmir’s unique agro-climatic conditions provide a natural advantage for tulip cultivation, similar to leading global producers. The success of the annual bloom at the Srinagar tulip garden, which attracts thousands of visitors, has already demonstrated the region’s potential in ornamental horticulture.</p><p>With plans to supply tulip bulbs nationwide and expand cultivation, the project could position Kashmir as a key hub for tulip production in India.</p><p>The first large-scale consignments are expected ahead of the next planting season, marking a significant shift from import dependence to indigenous capability in the high-value floriculture sector.</p>