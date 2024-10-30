Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Kashmir siblings make Omar Abdullah's portrait with Rubik's Cubes

The siblings' father Mohammad Younis Beigh said his children – two boys and a girl – became interested in the Rubik's Cube when he brought the World Cube Association (WBA) to Kashmir in 2021.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us