Kashmir siblings make Omar Abdullah's portrait with Rubik's Cubes

<p>Srinagar: Three siblings from Kashmir are making waves on social media with their portrait of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made with Rubik's cubes.</p>.<p>Abdullah, who re-posted a video of the work on various social media sites, was amazed by the likeness of the mosaic to himself.</p>.<p>"That's amazing. I've never had such a clever likeness of mine done before. Thank you very much for this. May Allah bless both of you with a lifetime of happiness, good health & success," the chief minister wrote on X.</p>.<p>The siblings' father Mohammad Younis Beigh said his children – two boys and a girl – became interested in the Rubik's Cube when he brought the World Cube Association (WBA) to Kashmir in 2021.</p>.<p>"Some of the top names from the Cubing game, including Aryan Chhabra, who solves a Rubik's Cube in less than 10 seconds, were present here. This inspired my two sons to take up cubing," Beigh, who originally posted the work on social media, said.</p>.<p>Beigh said both his sons, Mohammad bin Younis and Abu Bakr, aged 13 and 11, are certified cubers, while his six-year-old daughter Aamina developed an interest after watching her brothers shuffle the cubes.</p>.<p>Abu Bakr and Aamina had a message for the Chief minister as well.</p>.<p>Abu Bakr said, "Mr CM, every student hopes that every piece in this mosaic adds to our bright future." The three had earlier made a mosaic of social media influencer Dhruv Rathee and posted the work online.</p>