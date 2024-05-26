Kashmir tourism boom: Infrastructure strained as visitors flock in

However, local infrastructure, designed for a much smaller populace, has been buckling under the pressure. Hotels and guesthouses, once enough to accommodate a modest flow of visitors, are now fully booked months in advance.

Makeshift lodgings have sprung up overnight, often lacking in basic amenities, leading to disgruntled tourists and tarnished experiences. Waste management systems, not designed for such large numbers, are put to the test. The environmental impact of the sudden surge was a concern for conservationists, who urged for sustainable practices to preserve the natural beauty of the region.

For years, the tourism industry in Kashmir had faced ups and downs due to political instability and security concerns. Houseboat owners, who had seen lean years, are ecstatic with their hospitality services running at full tilt.

Shahid Ahmad, a houseboat owner said all the rooms in all the houseboats at present are fully booked. “Those who have to book houseboats need to confirm it before a month at least as we are houseful,” he said.

“Never in my life have I seen such a rush,” he said, smiling broadly as he prepared a traditional Kashmiri breakfast for his guests.

Hotels, too, were experiencing an unprecedented surge. From luxurious resorts overlooking the majestic Himalayas to quaint guesthouses in the heart of the city, the 'No Vacancy' signs were ubiquitous.

Tariq Dar, the manager of a prominent hotel in Gulmarg, noted that bookings had been made months in advance. “We’ve had to turn away dozens of potential guests each day,” he admitted. “It's a good problem to have after the tough years we’ve endured.”