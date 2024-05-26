Kashmir tourism boom: Infrastructure strained as visitors flock in

Srinagar: While improved security situation and the unparalleled beauty of Kashmir are drawing in tourists from across the country and around the globe, local infrastructure, strained by the sheer volume of visitors, is struggling to keep pace.
From the pristine waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar to the snow-capped peaks of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, visitors are flocking in droves, eager to experience the fabled beauty of the valley.
The roads leading to famous hill stations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg are lined with a constant stream of vehicles, filled with excited travellers eager to capture the splendor of these majestic locations.
However, local infrastructure, designed for a much smaller populace, has been buckling under the pressure. Hotels and guesthouses, once enough to accommodate a modest flow of visitors, are now fully booked months in advance.
Makeshift lodgings have sprung up overnight, often lacking in basic amenities, leading to disgruntled tourists and tarnished experiences. Waste management systems, not designed for such large numbers, are put to the test. The environmental impact of the sudden surge was a concern for conservationists, who urged for sustainable practices to preserve the natural beauty of the region.
For years, the tourism industry in Kashmir had faced ups and downs due to political instability and security concerns. Houseboat owners, who had seen lean years, are ecstatic with their hospitality services running at full tilt.
Shahid Ahmad, a houseboat owner said all the rooms in all the houseboats at present are fully booked. “Those who have to book houseboats need to confirm it before a month at least as we are houseful,” he said.
“Never in my life have I seen such a rush,” he said, smiling broadly as he prepared a traditional Kashmiri breakfast for his guests.
Hotels, too, were experiencing an unprecedented surge. From luxurious resorts overlooking the majestic Himalayas to quaint guesthouses in the heart of the city, the 'No Vacancy' signs were ubiquitous.
Tariq Dar, the manager of a prominent hotel in Gulmarg, noted that bookings had been made months in advance. “We’ve had to turn away dozens of potential guests each day,” he admitted. “It's a good problem to have after the tough years we’ve endured.”
Hotel charges, too, have followed suit. A room in a mid-range hotel that might have cost a few thousand rupees per night, are now being rented out for a small fortune. Vendors selling saffron, pashmina shawls, and handcrafted souvenirs reported record sales. Even the local eateries are packed with customers eager to sample authentic Kashmiri cuisine.
The spike in demand has had an inevitable consequence: prices soared. Airfares to Srinagar saw a steep increase, with some tickets costing more than double the usual rates. Travelers seeking last-minute deals were in for a shock.
However, despite the steep costs, the allure of Kashmir's beauty and the promise of a perfect getaway kept the tourists coming.