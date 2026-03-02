<p>Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions across Kashmir on Monday, a day after widespread protests erupted in the Valley following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israel strike.</p><p>Reports said security was tightened in Srinagar and several district headquarters as police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength to prevent large gatherings.</p><p>Historic Lal Chowk, the city center, was sealed on Sunday night, with barricades erected around the clock tower and adjoining roads. Movement of pedestrians and vehicles was restricted in the area, which witnessed massive demonstrations on Sunday.</p>.Restrictions imposed in Kashmir after protests over killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.<p>Officials described the measures as precautionary, saying they were aimed at maintaining law and order in view of the emotional public response to the developments in Iran.</p><p>Mobile internet services were throttled in parts of the Valley as a preventive step to curb the spread of rumours and provocative content on social media platforms.</p><p>The administration also ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities across Kashmir for two days. Several educational institutions had been scheduled to resume routine activities after the winter break. Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure student safety and to prevent any disruption to academic campuses amid the prevailing situation.</p><p>On Sunday, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Srinagar and other districts, including Budgam, Baramulla, Pulwama and Bandipora, to condemn Khamenei’s killing. Demonstrators gathered in large numbers in old city Srinagar and at Lal Chowk, carrying black flags and portraits of the Iranian leader while raising slogans against the United States and Israel.</p><p>Reports indicated that most of the protests remained peaceful, though authorities maintained a heavy presence in sensitive areas. Shops in several localities remained shut during the demonstrations, either as a mark of protest or due to apprehensions of unrest. Similar gatherings were also reported in parts of Jammu city and the Kargil region of Ladakh.</p><p>In a significant political development, Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq gave a strike call — a rare move since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, after which separatist shutdown calendars had largely disappeared from public life. The call for a shutdown was supported by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who appealed to people to observe the protest peacefully.</p><p>The development marked one of the few instances of coordinated political endorsement of a shutdown in the post-2019 period.</p><p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed for calm and urged residents to maintain peace. He said the administration was closely monitoring developments and emphasised the need to prevent any escalation of tensions. The government also said it was in touch with the centre regarding the safety of residents from Jammu and Kashmir who may be in Iran.</p><p>Kashmir has historically witnessed strong public reactions to major geopolitical developments in West Asia, particularly those involving Iran, given the Valley’s significant Shia population and religious ties.</p><p>As restrictions remained in place through Monday, officials said the measures would be reviewed based on ground assessments. Authorities reiterated that the curbs were temporary and intended solely to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.</p>