Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Kashmir under curbs after protests over killing of Iran’s Khamenei

Reports said security was tightened in Srinagar and several district headquarters as police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength to prevent large gatherings.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 08:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 08:18 IST
India NewsIranJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us