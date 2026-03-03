<p>Srinagar: Kashmir remained under strict restrictions for a second day on Tuesday, with shops closed, schools shut and transport running thin, as authorities sought to contain protests triggered by the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>.</p><p>Security forces were deployed across sensitive areas, including Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, while mobile internet speeds remained throttled to prevent the spread of rumours.</p><p>The administration extended the movement restrictions imposed on Monday, citing the need to maintain law and order amid heightened tensions.</p><p>Barricades and checkpoints controlled access to key areas, and paramilitary personnel were stationed across the Valley to ensure that demonstrations remained peaceful.</p><p>All educational institutions, from schools to universities, remained closed for the second consecutive day, with exams postponed. Officials said the closures were precautionary, taking into account both public sentiment and reported security concerns along the Line of Control (LoC).</p>.14 injured as Kashmir put under curbs after protests over killing of Iran’s Khamenei.<p>Protests began on Sunday after reports of Khamenei’s death, with residents in several districts, especially those with sizeable Shia populations, taking to the streets. Demonstrators carried portraits of the Iranian leader and Palestinian flags, chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.</p><p>Despite the restrictions, isolated marches and sit-ins continued, including in Rajouri and other towns, while Poonch observed a complete shutdown as locals mourned Khamenei’s death. Some minor clashes between protesters and security personnel were reported, resulting in a few injuries.</p><p>Authorities emphasised that the curbs were precautionary and urged residents to cooperate and maintain peace. “Measures remain in place to ensure law and order and prevent escalation,” a senior official said.</p><p>With shops shuttered, roads sparsely populated and schools closed, the Valley continued to observe a cautious calm, reflecting both local sensitivities and the wider geopolitical impact of events abroad.</p>