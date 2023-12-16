Kashmiri conman posing as PMO official, Army doctor arrested in Odisha

Srinagar: A resident of Kashmir impersonating as an official of Prime Minister Office (PMO), a specialist Army doctor and a close associate of high ranking NIA officials has been arrested by police In Odisha, officials said, here on Saturday.
The alleged conman Sayed Ishaan Bukhari aka Ishaan Bukhari aka Dr Ishaan Bukhari, having links with some anti-national elements, was arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) team of J&K police in Odisha with the help of local authorities, they said. It was also found that he was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals too.
Hailing from frontier Kupwara district of north Kashmir, Bukhari was impersonating as an Army doctor, an officer in PMO and a close associate of some high ranking National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials. He was arrested and forged documents, including medical degree certificate issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute and Christian Medical college Vellore were also seized from his possession, they said.
Besides, they said, fake identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards, and visiting cards were also seized from him. The alleged conman was found having married at least 6-7 women across the country.
Earlier this year in March, Kiran Patel, a man hailing from Gujarat, was nabbed by the police for posing as a top-ranking bureaucrat in the PMO while on his third trip to Kashmir. He was arrested from a five-star hotel in Srinagar.
Like Bukhari, Patel also claimed he was highly educated having a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, as well as an M-Tech in Computer Science and BE in computer engineering.