Kashmiri conman posing as PMO official, Army doctor arrested in Odisha

Hailing from frontier Kupwara district of north Kashmir, Bukhari was impersonating as an Army doctor, an officer in PMO and a close associate of some high ranking National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials. He was arrested and forged documents, including medical degree certificate issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute and Christian Medical college Vellore were also seized from his possession, they said.

Besides, they said, fake identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards, and visiting cards were also seized from him. The alleged conman was found having married at least 6-7 women across the country.

Earlier this year in March, Kiran Patel, a man hailing from Gujarat, was nabbed by the police for posing as a top-ranking bureaucrat in the PMO while on his third trip to Kashmir. He was arrested from a five-star hotel in Srinagar.

Like Bukhari, Patel also claimed he was highly educated having a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, as well as an M-Tech in Computer Science and BE in computer engineering.