'Kashmiri Pandits should move on, stop being prisoners of past': Mehbooba Mufti

<p>PDP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mehbooba-mufti">Mehbooba Mufti</a> on Monday said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmiri-pandits">Kashmiri Pandits</a> should move on and stop being prisoners of the past by investing in a shared future in the valley.</p>.<p>Mufti visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and interacted with Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of the annual Kheer Bhawani mela.</p>.<p>While speaking to reporters, the PDP chief said that a huge number of Kashmiri Pandits have come for the mela and the people of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> welcome them wholeheartedly.</p>.<p>She said, "We want our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters to forget what happened in the past and look forward to the future."</p>.<p>In a post on X, Mufti said that the scenes at the Kheer Bhawani mela were heartwarming beyond words.</p>.<p>"The warmth and affection between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims transcended the walls of mistrust and division that some have sought to build for their own agendas. It is time we stop being prisoners of the past and invest in a shared future," she said.</p>.<p>Mufti said that countless Kashmiris seeking treatment outside the valley are welcomed and cared for by Kashmiri Pandit doctors.</p>.<p>"Equally inspiring are doctors like Sushil Razdan, U Koul, and Sameer Koul, who continue to serve patients in Kashmir, especially those unable to travel for treatment. Their work is not just healing bodies; it is helping heal old wounds and rebuild bonds between communities," she added.</p>.36-years after exodus, Kheer Bhawani remains Kashmiri Pandits' strongest link to Valley.<p>The PDP chief asserted that more young doctors should take inspiration from them, reconnect with their roots and visit Kashmir.</p>.<p>She urged the government to provide all facilities to Kashmiri Pandits and appealed to people to maintain brotherhood.</p>.<p>"We should not look into the past, but look forward. Also, those who want to use Kashmiri Pandits as a weapon, the Kashmiri Pandits should isolate them, and they (Pandits) should have direct connections with Kashmiris," Mufti said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>