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'Kashmiri Pandits should move on, stop being prisoners of past': Mehbooba Mufti

The PD chief said that countless Kashmiris seeking treatment outside the valley are welcomed and cared for by Kashmiri Pandit doctors.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiKashmiri PanditsKashmir

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