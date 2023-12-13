Kashmiri traditional attire ‘pheran’ goes beyond borders

The global audience, enchanted by the timeless elegance and symbolic patterns of the garment, has embraced it with open arms. The artisans, once confined to local markets, now find themselves crafting 'pherans' for customers across the country and the world.

“Pheran is not now confined to Kashmir. We have been getting orders from many states of the country and outside as well,” Mehraj Ahmad, who deals in ‘pherans’, told DH.

Ahmad, who has been crafting ‘pherans’ for generations, says after they embraced the digital era to reach a global clientele, the demand has increased.

Earlier this year, the world’s top beauty queens chose Kashmir for a pre-Miss World pageant event. ‘Pheran’ was a showstopper at the event as all the beauty queens donned embroidered ‘pheran’ with crowns on their heads to redefine fashion and rediscover paradise.

It increased the demand for the ‘pherans’ as scores of the national and international e-commerce websites have shown an increase in selling of the Kashmiri gown this year. E-commerce website Amazon, the online shopping platform sells ‘pheran’ in various designs, which is being delivered worldwide.

Similarly national e-commerce platform Flipkart also sells and delivers Kashmir traditional and designer countrywide. Prior to this, ‘pherans’ were being sold only locally by the Kashmir-based e-commerce platforms which were being delivered to the valley only.

Kashmir is personified culturally by ‘pheran’ that has evolved over the centuries. Available in traditional and modern patterns, the attire is now part of every cupboard in every family - some retaining it for requirement and many for its fashion.