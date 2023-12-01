Kashmiri women lace up their sports shoes to break barriers

Srinagar: In the male dominated Kashmiri society, a silent revolution is unfolding as Kashmiri women are lacing up their sports shoes to break barriers.

Against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, these women are rewriting the narrative, challenging stereotypes that have lingered for generations.

Nadiya Nighat is one such young and determined professional football player, who defied societal norms to pursue her passion for football. She is Kashmir's first and only female football coach, who has changed attitudes by embracing her love for the sport. Now she has sights on bigger goals.

As she takes the ball towards the goal of the opposition, her nimble body movement, and her pony-tailed hair flicker in the breeze. “The idea of speed enticed me as a child and the first ever goal I scored at the Junior Nationals at Jammu was, in retrospect, a turning point in my life,” she said.

When Nadiya started playing football at Srinagar's Amar Singh College, she was the only girl with the other 47 being boys. “The neighbourhood girls stopped speaking to me and their parents criticised me a lot. There was a huge furor at home with even my mother going against me,” she said.

However, Nadiya found unwavering support from her dad "who also convinced her mother to let her play. She had a breakthrough when she decided to coach an under-19 boys' team that participated in a state-level championship called 'Khelo Kashmir.'

Her journey has now inspired a generation of girls who once believed sports were beyond their reach. The sight of girls in jerseys, fearlessly chasing their dreams has become commonplace in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley.

Bilquis Mir, now an Olympian, who started her sporting journey two decades back fighting against all odds is another inspiration for Kashmiri girls. Hailing from a middle class family, Mir has now made history in kayaking-canoeing.