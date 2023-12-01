Kashmiri women lace up their sports shoes to break barriers

Srinagar: In the male dominated Kashmiri society, a silent revolution is unfolding as Kashmiri women are lacing up their sports shoes to break barriers.
Against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, these women are rewriting the narrative, challenging stereotypes that have lingered for generations.
Nadiya Nighat is one such young and determined professional football player, who defied societal norms to pursue her passion for football. She is Kashmir's first and only female football coach, who has changed attitudes by embracing her love for the sport. Now she has sights on bigger goals.
As she takes the ball towards the goal of the opposition, her nimble body movement, and her pony-tailed hair flicker in the breeze. “The idea of speed enticed me as a child and the first ever goal I scored at the Junior Nationals at Jammu was, in retrospect, a turning point in my life,” she said.
When Nadiya started playing football at Srinagar's Amar Singh College, she was the only girl with the other 47 being boys. “The neighbourhood girls stopped speaking to me and their parents criticised me a lot. There was a huge furor at home with even my mother going against me,” she said.
However, Nadiya found unwavering support from her dad "who also convinced her mother to let her play. She had a breakthrough when she decided to coach an under-19 boys' team that participated in a state-level championship called 'Khelo Kashmir.'
Her journey has now inspired a generation of girls who once believed sports were beyond their reach. The sight of girls in jerseys, fearlessly chasing their dreams has become commonplace in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley.
Bilquis Mir, now an Olympian, who started her sporting journey two decades back fighting against all odds is another inspiration for Kashmiri girls. Hailing from a middle class family, Mir has now made history in kayaking-canoeing.
Not only did she bag medals in around six international and 16 national tournaments, but she also became the first Kashmiri woman to be chosen a judge in the Olympian Games. “When I started out, there were very few girls in sports but now, I see that changing,” she said.
Mir’s message to girls who aspire to make a mark in the field of sports is to have more faith in themselves. “They (girls) always face more hurdles in their careers, but my message would be that talent never dies. Keep working hard,” she said.
The Central government’s special attention to sporting activities, especially for girls, is also a big motivating factor for women in Kashmir to excel in the sports. By providing world-class facilities in the valley, a sharp rise is seen in the female registrations in various sports.
Last year Sadia Tariq from Srinagar became the first Indian girl to get a Wushu World Gold Medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars event.
The transformation hasn’t just restricted to individual pursuits. Women’s sports clubs and leagues have sprouted, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. Families, once hesitant, now proudly cheer from the stands, dismantling the barriers that had confined the dreams of their daughters.
As the news of Kashmiri women excelling in sports reverberated beyond the valley, it became a testament to their tenacity and the transformative power of breaking gender norms. These women not only conquered the playing fields but also the hearts and minds of a society witnessing a paradigm shift.
In the land where conflicts often overshadow stories of triumph, the resilience of Kashmiri women in sports stands tall—a beacon of hope, breaking barriers and scripting a new narrative for generations to come.