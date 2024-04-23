‘Kashmiri youth should live for Kashmir, not die for it’: PDP leader Parra

I have been in PDP for the last 15 years... Being a Kashmiri Muslim from a normal family and coming from a place like Pulwama, you always had the influence, where young people would opt for violence to achieve political means. I got into politics when the anti-India narrative was very powerful and it was fashionable to be anti-state. I started my political journey that time as a polling agent in 2002 when I was in Class 9. Then I thought it is much easier to find dignity in democracy. You are not harming yourself or anyone else to achieve your goals. It may be a difficult process, but it is peaceful. To me, it is a journey which continues. After 2019 a lot of people have given up violence, maybe because of fear, control, UAPA, NIA or SIA. But the fact is that violence has completely decreased. Now, a lot of people only see the mainstream as the only potent weapon to express their views.