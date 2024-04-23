‘Kashmiri youth should live for Kashmir, not die for it’: PDP leader Parra

Srinagar: Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who was jailed in 2020 on alleged terror charges, has emerged as a dynamic force in the PDP and is vying for a seat in the Lok Sabha from Srinagar. As the youth leader, Parra's rise to prominence stems from his grassroots activism and his ability to connect with the youth, offering a fresh perspective on the challenges facing Kashmir.
DH speaks to him about his plans for Kashmiri youth if elected to the Parliament, the prevailing political and security situation, and more.
Excerpts:
From being a trusted lieutenant of then CM Mehbooba Mufti to going to jail on terror charges and now in the fray for LS, how would you sum up your political journey?
I have been in PDP for the last 15 years... Being a Kashmiri Muslim from a normal family and coming from a place like Pulwama, you always had the influence, where young people would opt for violence to achieve political means. I got into politics when the anti-India narrative was very powerful and it was fashionable to be anti-state. I started my political journey that time as a polling agent in 2002 when I was in Class 9. Then I thought it is much easier to find dignity in democracy. You are not harming yourself or anyone else to achieve your goals. It may be a difficult process, but it is peaceful. To me, it is a journey which continues. After 2019 a lot of people have given up violence, maybe because of fear, control, UAPA, NIA or SIA. But the fact is that violence has completely decreased. Now, a lot of people only see the mainstream as the only potent weapon to express their views.
Do you give credit to the present regime for bringing peace to Kashmir?
The peace process which was started in 2002 by Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) Sahib was inclusive. Today, you have a situation which looks controlled. But this peace is like a graveyard-controlled peace. People are not happy with this situation. This peace is because Delhi wants this peace and it is not like people are part of this process. PDP’s whole process is bringing peace through public participation.
The same system jailed you and you are hopeful that after becoming an MP you will achieve your 'goals' through the same system. How?
India’s resilience has been tested time and again. We are an evolving democracy. Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and lakhs of people were detained. I hope whatever is happening today is a transitional phase like the Emergency of 1975. Today, you still see a lot of young people who don’t subscribe to the politics of hate and polarisation. Even if they (New Delhi) have snatched everything from us (special status under Article 370), this country and its people have the power to undo everything. PDP sees the permanent solution of Kashmir within the framework of the Constitution of India.
If you are elected, what hope or guarantee you can give to the people of Kashmir that Article 370 will be restored? Do you accept your promise of restoration of Article 370 is hollow?
There are south and north Indian states, which want similar constitutional guarantees like the Kashmiris want. It is going to change with time, (and) people are going to move towards federalism. The whole assault on federalism looks very near. What happened to us is happening across India against minorities, Dalits and Adivasis. I think India will have to find solutions. In the same Parliament, it took the BJP 70 years to abrogate Article 370. Politics is about hope. Umeed par Duniya qayam hai (The world is built on hope). We are hopeful as we have seen the worst governments and worst rules over the centuries.
Unlike the past, there is no mention of 'self-rule', engaging with Pakistan on Kashmir, or restoration of Article 370. Is it that your party has reconciled with the ground realities in Kashmir post-2019?
We can’t reconcile with our core philosophy which is self-rule. It is the only futuristic way. We don’t say it (self-rule) should happen, but it will eventually happen. The way India is growing and the world is moving, borders have to become irrelevant. India has to play a larger role in South Asia.
Specifically, on PDP’s manifesto, what has happened after August 5, 2019, there has been silence and suffocation. The whole idea of our manifesto is that we need a voice and three MPs can’t change many things, but they can just be there and speak for people. But when it comes to the Assembly election, there will be a detailed manifesto.
What about the Gupkar Alliance? You had given a lot of hopes to people of Kashmir that PDP, NC and other smaller parties will fight together for their constitutional rights. But when it came to the election, you parted ways. Don’t you think all of you are power-hungry?
I agree that the people of Kashmir have been let down by the PAGD. Most of us wanted to fight together and there was no conflict till the elections came close. Mehbooba Ji had openly said in the I.N.DI.A bloc meeting that whatever Farooq (Abdullah) Sahib decides it will be acceptable to us. But we were conveyed through the press about the decision of the NC.
If after Assembly polls a situation emerges where PDP will have to form an alliance government with the BJP like 2015. What is your thought about it?
Based on our past experience, I don’t see we are going to have any alliance with any central party.
As a youth leader, how will you convince young people to come out and vote in prevailing circumstances?
Young Kashmiris should live for Kashmir and not die for it. The only way to achieve your goals is through a democratic way. Violence strengthens the status quo. We want massive participation and young people should vote even if they vote against me.
If elected, what new will you bring to Kashmir compared to the MPs who were elected earlier?
Specifically, I want to create awareness about the aspirations of Jammu & Kashmir youth in Delhi. We should actually convince the Parliament and people of India that integration of J&K youth can’t be through UAPA, jails, NIA, SIA and force. We need to talk to our youth and we need to forgive and forget a lot of things. The Parliament of India has to rise to the occasion and say there has to be a massive amnesty and drop all the charges against the youth to let them reintegrate.