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Kashmiris collect donations for war-hit Iran; Iranian Embassy says 'will never forget kindness'

People from all walks of life, including men, women and children, participated in the donation drive, the officials said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsIranKashmirWest Asia

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