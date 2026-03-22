<p>Srinagar: Cash, gold and copper utensils were among the things donated by people in some areas of Kashmir for the relief fund for war-hit Iran, officials said.</p>.<p>Expressing gratitude for the donations, the Iranian Embassy in a post on X said this act of kindness will “never be forgotten”.</p>.<p>A day after the Eid celebrations, youth in Shia-dominated areas of the valley on Sunday went from house to house to collect donations for those affected by the West Asia war in Iran.</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | West Asia conflict will have significant impact on global economy: Centre.<p>"There is huge devastation caused by this illegal war imposed on Iran by the Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters. The least the civilised world can do is send aid to the suffering people of Iran," Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of Rainawari, said during the donation drive.</p>.<p>People from all walks of life, including men, women and children, participated in the donation drive, the officials said.</p>.<p>They said women, in particular, have come forward and contributed generously by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other valuable household items. Some families have also offered livestock.</p>.<p>According to officials, children also played their part by donating their savings and pocket money.</p>.<p>The donations have been collected, especially in Budgam and Baramulla, with a considerable population of Shias.</p>.<p>The collected contributions are expected to be channelled through official relief organisations, including the Iranian Embassy, to ensure they reach those in need, they added.</p>.<p>Sharing photos of the donations, the Iranian Embassy in a post on X said, “With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten.” In another post, it said, “We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India.” </p>