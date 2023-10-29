Kashmir's blazing autumn attracts deluge of tourists

Srinagar: The changing colors of Chinar trees with the onset of autumn has brought in a deluge of tourists to Kashmir as the foliage in the Valley turns hues of orange, yellow and red.

Kashmir has been witnessing unending tourist footfall since the last two years from across the country as peace and normality have overtaken the turmoil of decades.

Those visiting the valley include young couples from other parts of the country to make pre-wedding memories. Social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of hues of autumn known as ‘Harud’ in the Valley that can be witnessed from mid-September to mid-November.

An online campaign about autumn hues, which shows blazing Chinars, is attracting tourists to experience this season of fall in Kashmir. Famous Mughal gardens like Shalimar, Nishat and Chinar Bagh, which are carpeted with fallen leaves, offer resplendent views in the autumn season.

The blazing autumn leaves have become a new attraction among couples and travel enthusiasts. “I heard about Kashmir’s autumn from friends and then researched about it on social media. And immediately, my fiancée and I decided to come to Kashmir for shooting,” Rahul Sharma, a tourist from Gujarat, told DH.

“I have travelled to places across the world, but the beauty of Kashmir in autumn is unparalleled. The crimson and gold hues are absolutely enchanting,” he added.

The Tourism Department has also been actively promoting the region as an autumn destination. The Department, through its social media handles, has been posting such pictures, which are getting significant response from people across the country.

“Peace and tranquility in Kashmir have created a positive perception among people across the country which is attracting them to Kashmir. With autumn hues in full bloom, the Valley is abuzz with tourists,” an official of the Department said.

Several tourists, especially photographers and Instagram influencers, are capturing the vivid scenery, sharing it with their followers on social media platforms, thus propelling the valley into the spotlight as a top autumn destination.

Tour operators, seeing the interest of the tourists, have included autumn walk in their package this season.