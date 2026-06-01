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Kashmir's real-life Veer-Zaara? Young man crosses LoC to meet woman he met online

However, every unauthorised crossing is viewed through the prism of security, especially in a region that has witnessed decades of conflict and infiltration.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanJammu and KashmirbollywoodLine of ControlTrendingTrending Now

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