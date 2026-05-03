<p>Srinagar: In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a>, the battle for control is no longer confined to the ground—it is increasingly being fought in the digital space, where misinformation can travel faster than facts and, at times, trigger real-world consequences.</p><p>A single unverified video or misleading caption can spread across the Valley within minutes, shaping perception, fuelling anger and complicating the State’s efforts to maintain order.</p> .L-G Manoj Sinha intensifies crackdown on drug networks in Jammu and Kashmir, targets cartels and their terror links .<p>Security agencies warn that this information space remains vulnerable to manipulation by anti-national elements and handlers operating from across the border.</p><p>Security agencies point out that this pattern has deep roots. During the 2010 Kashmir unrest, rumours and exaggerated accounts played a significant role in mobilising protests across the Valley.</p><p>Similarly, after the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in 2016, social media platforms were flooded with videos, messages, and imagery that helped sustain months of unrest, often amplifying anger and shaping public sentiment.</p> .<p>Officials say the methods have since evolved, but the objective remains unchanged.</p><p>According to security officials, separatist networks and their handlers across the border have historically relied on information flows—first through word of mouth and pamphlets, and now through digital platforms—to incite unrest.</p><p>Today, they say, social media provides a faster and far more powerful tool to circulate misleading or selectively framed content.</p> .<p>While misinformation is a nationwide issue, its impact in Kashmir is far more serious. Here, viral content can quickly acquire political or communal colour, leaving little room for verification before it begins influencing public behaviour.</p><p>Compounding this challenge is the rise of influencer-led “news”.</p><p>Local social media pages, particularly on Instagram and Facebook, have emerged as fast-moving sources of updates. Their speed often outpaces traditional journalism, allowing the first version of events—accurate or not—to gain traction rapidly.</p><p>However, these platforms operate without editorial oversight or accountability.</p> .<p>A short clip with a provocative caption can instantly shape public perception. By the time verification comes from official sources or credible media, the initial narrative has often spread widely.</p><p>Recognising the risks, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has repeatedly issued advisories urging citizens to exercise caution.</p><p>In multiple public notices, the police have asked people to refrain from sharing unverified content, warning that misinformation can disrupt public order and may invite legal action. Officials stress that forwarding misleading posts—knowingly or unknowingly—can aid those seeking to create instability.</p><p>Journalists say the changing information landscape is also affecting professional reporting.</p><p>“There has to be accountability for those misusing social media in the name of journalism. But at the same time, genuine journalists must be allowed to operate freely,” says senior journalist and Press Club of Kashmir president Salim Pandit.</p> .<p>On the ground, reporters describe a growing imbalance where unverified sources dominate the early narrative cycle.</p><p>“Unverified pages push out content instantly, and that becomes the accepted version. By the time facts are established, it is often too late to fully correct the perception,” says a local journalist, requesting anonymity.</p><p>Officials acknowledge that the speed of digital platforms poses a structural challenge. Verification takes time; virality does not.</p><p>The result is a constant race between fact and misinformation.</p> .<p>In Kashmir’s fragile security environment, that gap carries consequences. A misleading post is not just false information—it can act as a trigger, exploited by hostile actors to revive tensions and test the State’s ability to maintain stability.</p><p>In a region where narratives have historically been used to engineer unrest, the battle against misinformation is no longer just about truth—it is an integral part of maintaining security and sovereignty.</p>