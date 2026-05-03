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Kashmir’s viral trap: How misinformation fuels a familiar security threat

A single unverified video or misleading caption can spread across the Valley within minutes, shaping perception, fuelling anger and complicating the State’s efforts to maintain order.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 05:59 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 05:59 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmir

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