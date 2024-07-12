Kathua ambush: J&K, Punjab police, BSF discuss ways to strengthen security grid along IB

Jammu: Senior BSF and police officials from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Thursday discussed ways to share real-time inputs and further strengthen the anti-infiltration grid along the International Border in a meeting in Kathua district, where five army personnel were killed in an ambush by terrorists three days ago.

The high-level coordination conference, which was also attended by officers from central agencies, was held to bolster the security apparatus and to focus on enhancing coordination and synergy among the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police spokesperson said.

He said the primary agenda of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review of the current security situation and to devise robust strategies to counter the challenges.

The interstate security review meeting came against the backdrop of information that the terrorists behind the Monday ambush on an Army patrol could have infiltrated through the International Border (IB) either into Kathua and Samba districts in the Jammu region or Pathankot in Punjab, officials aware of the developments said.