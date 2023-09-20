Kokernag operation exposes limits of sophisticated technology in J&K’s hilly terrains

“Most of the gunfights, normally, take place in residential areas and security forces have mastered the art of ending these operations quickly without much collateral damage. But recent operations in mountainous terrain of south Kashmir and Rajouri-Poonch in Jammu show the limits of technology,” they said.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations said recent gunfights in south Kashmir and Rajour-Poonch suggest a definite shift in militant strategy to take their battle against the security forces from the plains to the hills.

“In mountainous regions the operations are difficult to execute and there are plenty of mountains here. Terrorists take positions in natural caves which are covered by thick vegetation and they store ration and ammunition for a long haul,” he said and added there was need for change in counter-terrorism tactics in such operations.

In recent Kokernag operation videos, released informally by forces, showed them using the most sophisticated drones including Israel-manufactured Heron to track down militants. The forces also extensively used mortars, snipers, under-barrel grenade launchers, rockets and heavy machine guns to target the suspected cave-like militant hideouts.

“Despite sophisticated technology, the operation dragged on for a week. The main target for security forces in the area is Zubair Wani aka ‘Doctor’, a Hizbul commander trained in Pakistan. Wani hails from Anantnag and is believed to be the mastermind of making natural caves as new hideouts for terrorists in south Kashmir,” the officer added.