Man killed in suspected firing along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Samba/Jammu: A 26-year-old man was killed after being shot in the chest near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vasudeva, a resident of Akhnoor area of Jammu district, they said.

The officials said that the deceased was working as a cook in a company engaged in some construction work in the border area.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the Regal Border Outpost area and preliminary inquiry suggested that Vasudeva was apparently shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on noticing suspicious movement and mistaking him as an intruder from across the border, they said.