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Ladakh agitation: Rally in Leh, shutdown in Kargil two days after Sonam Wangchuk's release

Some of the participants were also seen carrying pictures of the four persons who were killed in firing after a LAB-sponsored protest rally turned violent in September last year.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirLadakhLehSonam WangchukKargil

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