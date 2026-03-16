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Ladakh shuts down again as agitation continues despite Sonam Wangchuk’s release

While Wangchuk’s release in recent days was welcomed by Ladakhi groups, leaders said it does not address the underlying political issues.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsprotestJammu and KashmirLadakhLehSonam WangchukKargil

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