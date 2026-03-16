<p>Srinagar: A shutdown called by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ladakh">Ladakh</a>’s political leadership brought markets to a standstill in Leh and Kargil on Monday, with thousands joining protest marches despite the recent release of climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a>, highlighting that the region’s agitation over constitutional safeguards remains unresolved.</p><p>The shutdown was jointly called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), umbrella bodies representing political, social and religious organisations in the two districts.</p><p>The two groups have been engaged in dialogue with the Union government through a 15-member High Powered Committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss Ladakh’s political and administrative demands.</p><p>Markets remained closed across Leh and Kargil as protesters carrying banners and placards marched through the main market areas demanding statehood for Ladakh and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Residents of remote areas including Zanskar also joined the strike call.</p><p>Leaders of the two groups said the protests reflected growing frustration after several rounds of talks with the Centre failed to produce a breakthrough.</p><p>Chering Dorje Lakrook, a senior member associated with the movement, earlier said the Centre had not addressed Ladakh’s core demands, noting that “the two main demands — Sixth Schedule and statehood — have been rejected without assigning any logical reasons."</p>.Ladakh leaders welcome Wangchuk's release, demand others' freedom.<p>A KDA leader, Sajjad Kargili, said the protests reflect widespread sentiment across the region. “People observed a complete shutdown in solidarity with the demand for statehood, Sixth Schedule, establishment of a public service commission and employment opportunities for Ladakh,” he said. ￼</p><p>The agitation has intensified since September 2024, when protests in Leh turned violent and four people were killed while dozens were injured after security forces opened fire during clashes.</p><p>In the aftermath of the violence, Wangchuk - who had been leading a campaign and hunger strike for Ladakh’s constitutional safeguards—was detained under the National Security Act shortly after the incident. ￼</p><p>While Wangchuk’s release in recent days was welcomed by Ladakhi groups, leaders said it does not address the underlying political issues.</p><p>“Very few people knew about the struggles of Ladakh, but after the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, this issue and the demands of Ladakh have reached every home in the country,” Kargili said earlier while demanding accountability for the violence.</p><p>Since Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory without a legislature under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, political and civil society groups have been pressing for statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule to protect tribal land and culture, a separate public service commission and safeguards in jobs for locals.</p><p>Monday’s shutdown, organisers said, was intended to signal that the region’s core political demands remain unresolved notwithstanding Wangchuk’s release and the ongoing dialogue process with the Centre.</p>