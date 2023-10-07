PMAY-G scheme benefits 9,000 families in two months

Home
Jammu and Kashmir

07 October 2023

Just two months after Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to provide land to landless under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), over 9,000 poor people have been benefited from the scheme.

Despite local political parties opposing the scheme by terming it as a "ploy" to change demographic status of the Union Territory post abrogation of Article 370, over 9,000 landless but domiciles of J&K have been given five marlas (1360 sq feet) of land each in the last two months.

According to a government order, those residing on UT land, forest land, farms, in possession of custodian land, residing on land allotted by the government near Dachigam Park for agricultural purposes, are eligible for housing under PMAY-G.

Any person with a J&K domicile who does not own family land or is not entitled to inherit five marla or more land will be in the scheme’s ambit. The lease shall be for a period of 40 years, extendable further for a period of another 40 years, subject to the fulfillment of all codal formalities and norms, the order said.

J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha has time and again asserted that no “outsider” was being given land under the schemes and asked those making such allegations to stop misleading the people.

Two former chief ministers of J&K - Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah - have accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to change the demography of the UT under the garb of the scheme.

