PMAY-G scheme benefits 9,000 families in two months

Just two months after Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to provide land to landless under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), over 9,000 poor people have been benefited from the scheme.

Despite local political parties opposing the scheme by terming it as a "ploy" to change demographic status of the Union Territory post abrogation of Article 370, over 9,000 landless but domiciles of J&K have been given five marlas (1360 sq feet) of land each in the last two months.

According to a government order, those residing on UT land, forest land, farms, in possession of custodian land, residing on land allotted by the government near Dachigam Park for agricultural purposes, are eligible for housing under PMAY-G.