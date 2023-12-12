JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

'Let J&K go to hell': Exasperated Farooq Abdullah on SC verdict on Article 370

Last Updated 12 December 2023, 10:25 IST

Follow Us

"Let Jammu and Kashmir go to hell," said former state Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday, when quizzed about the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah's comments seemed to be born out of exasperation, as the reply came when a reporter asked him about what he felt about the SC verdict.

"Jammu and Kashmir can go to hell," Abdullah is heard saying in reply, adding, "They betrayed people. They want to win people's hearts. How'd you win that if you'd do such things to push people farther away?"

In his comments, Abdullah seemed to be referring to the Narendra Modi-led Union govt and their attempts to woo Kashmiris.

More to follow...

(Published 12 December 2023, 10:25 IST)
