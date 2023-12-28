JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

LeT 'militant associate' arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Police said that a Chinese pistol, a magazine of the pistol, nine bullets and a mobilephone were seized from the suspected 'militant associate', and he was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 07:00 IST

Srinagar: A 'militant associate' of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and arms and ammunition have been seized from him, police said on Thursday.

Following information about terrorist movement in the Kreeri area, security forces set up a checkpoint at Shrakwara Kreeri, a police official said.

During checking, a man, whose movement seemed suspicious, was spotted by security forces. On seeing security personnel approaching him, he tried to flee, but was apprehended, the official said.

Police said the man has been identified as Imran Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Nowpora Wagoora Kreeri.

The official said a Chinese pistol, a magazine of the pistol, nine bullets and a mobilephone were seized from him. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(Published 28 December 2023, 07:00 IST)
