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'Let them cut him into pieces': Plea of accused's parents shocks Kashmir after 12-year-old’s rape and murder

Inside their modest home in Galwanpora village of Budgam district, Ghulam Nabi Mir sat surrounded by neighbours and relatives, his voice shaking with grief and disbelief.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimerape

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