<p>Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday wished a swift end to the war in West Asia, ascribing the shortage of fuel in Indian markets to the conflict that has led to the closing of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/we-are-not-going-to-close-strait-of-hormuz-but-iran-un-envoy-says-its-tehrans-right-to-preserve-security-of-key-waterway-3930196">Strait of Hormuz</a>, a key oil route.</p><p>"The shortage of fuel and gas is due to a war that is going on. Let's hope and pray that this war ends soon," Abdullah told reporters at Hazratbal shrine here.</p>.West Asia conflict | 'Only way to end this war...': Iran outlines three terms.<p>The former J&K chief minister was at the famous shrine for Juma'atul Vida prayers.</p><p>Abdullah said some forces were trying to destroy Islam. "May Allah destroy them (who want to destroy Islam)," he said.</p><p>The party president urged the people to stay united. "We can move forward only when we are together."</p>