<p>Srinagar<strong>: </strong>At a time when rising narcotics abuse has emerged as a serious social and security challenge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has spearheaded a sustained and security-driven offensive against drug networks, with the administration saying it has shown visible disruption in supply chains and growing public mobilisation against addiction.<br></p><p>At an interaction with journalists at Lok Bhawan on Saturday, Sinha reviewed the progress of the 100-day Nasha Mukht Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan and sought feedback, signalling a hands-on approach as the campaign enters a crucial phase.<br></p><p>The anti-drug drive comes against the backdrop of increasing substance abuse in the Valley, particularly involving heroin and other opioids. Observations from Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir indicate a steady rise in patients seeking treatment over the past decade, with a significant proportion comprising young users dependent on opioids.</p>.As India’s drug crisis grows, Kashmir experiments with a faith-based solution. <p>Health experts have consistently flagged that opioid dependence forms a major share of substance abuse cases, with many patients in their late teens and twenties—highlighting the vulnerability of the youth population.<br></p><p>Acknowledging the scale of the challenge, Sinha said efforts since 2021 under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan have yielded results, but more needs to be done. “We have achieved some success, but not to the extent we had hoped. The increasing addiction among youth is worrying and demands collective action,” he said.<br></p><p>What marks a shift in the administration’s approach is the clear linkage drawn between narcotics trafficking and terrorism. “The drug racket here has a direct link with terrorism,” Sinha said, adding that proceeds from narcotics often fuel violence and destabilising activities.</p> <p>Officials say this framing has led to a more coordinated crackdown aimed at dismantling the entire drug ecosystem rather than isolated arrests.<br></p><p>Under the intensified campaign, strict enforcement measures have been rolled out. Standard Operating Procedures under the NDPS Act are being implemented rigorously, with authorities targeting traffickers through financial investigations and administrative action.<br></p><p>Measures include seizure of vehicles used in drug transport, freezing of bank accounts, attachment of properties, cancellation of driving licences and recommendations for passport cancellation. Lookout notices are also being issued against absconders.<br></p><p>“Lookout notices are being issued and the entire network is being targeted to break the supply chain,” Sinha said.<br></p><p>The scale of enforcement has been significant. In the past 20 days alone, around 350 FIRs have been registered and 440 drug traffickers arrested, according to official figures.<br></p><p>Officials say the crackdown has begun to impact availability and distribution in certain areas, while also creating deterrence among local peddlers.</p>.LG Manoj Sinha calls for zero tolerance policy against drug menace in J&K. <p>Alongside enforcement, the administration has focused on treatment and rehabilitation. Sinha said de-addiction centres are being monitored to ensure standards, with non-compliant facilities facing closure. Hospitals have been directed to strengthen outpatient and inpatient services for addiction treatment.<br></p><p>A long-term rehabilitation mechanism is also being developed. “We are working on a system to track recovered individuals for up to three years to ensure sustained rehabilitation,” he said.<br></p><p>The campaign has also seen widespread public participation. According to the administration, lakhs of people—including youth, women, civil society members and religious leaders—have joined awareness drives across districts and villages.<br></p><p>Sinha stressed that reducing stigma and encouraging families to seek help is key to addressing the crisis. “When the strength of society, enforcement of law and administrative resolve come together, we can decisively defeat this menace,” he said.<br></p><p>He also urged people to participate in a padyatra from the TRC football ground to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lal-chowk">Lal Chowk</a> on Sunday as part of the awareness campaign.<br></p><p>With its combined focus on enforcement, awareness and rehabilitation, the ongoing anti-drug drive represents one of the most structured responses to the narcotics challenge in Jammu and Kashmir, even as authorities acknowledge that sustained efforts will be required to fully curb the menace.</p>