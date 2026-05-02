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L-G Manoj Sinha intensifies crackdown on drug networks in Jammu and Kashmir, targets cartels and their terror links

L-G Sinha also urged people to participate in a padyatra from the TRC football ground to Lal Chowk on Sunday as part of the awareness campaign.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj SinhaDrugcampaign

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