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LG Manoj Sinha’s clean-up drive continues: Two more employees sacked over alleged terror links in Jammu and Kashmir

A Class-IV employee in the Education Department in Ramban and a Rural Development Department worker from Bandipora have been dismissed
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj Sinha

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