Liquor ban: Political storm erupts in J&K after CM Omar, Iltija Mufti engage in war of words

<p>Srinagar: A political storm has erupted in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> over demands for a complete ban on liquor, with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a>’s remarks against prohibition triggering sharp reactions from opposition leaders, religious voices and civil society groups in the Muslim-majority Union Territory.</p><p>The controversy intensified after Abdullah, while speaking to reporters in Ganderbal on Sunday, defended the continued operation of liquor shops and said the government was not forcing anyone to consume alcohol.</p><p>“Is anyone forcing them to drink? You are going to the shop on your own will. Why are you going there? We are not dragging you there. We are not advertising it,” Abdullah said.</p><p>The Chief Minister also argued that imposing a ban solely on religious grounds would be inappropriate since alcohol consumption is not prohibited in all religions.</p><p>His remarks quickly drew criticism from Peoples Democratic Party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iltija-mufti">Iltija Mufti</a>, who termed the argument “illogical” and cited prohibition policies in Hindu-majority states.</p>.If it's wrong to impose liquor ban on Hindus, how did Gujarat and Bihar do it: Iltija to Jammu and Kashmir CM.<p>“J&K CM’s expected U-turn on the refusal to prohibit liquor shops lacks logic. He claims it is wrong to impose a ban on Hindus consuming alcohol since their religion does not forbid it. If this is the case, how have Hindu majority states like Gujarat and Bihar banned alcohol successfully without a whimper?” she said in a post on X.</p><p>“We are proud of J&K’s secular credentials, but deeply unfortunate and insensitive for its chief minister to dismiss religious sensibilities of the majority with such indifference,” Iltija added.</p><p>The row widened on Monday after senior Shia cleric and politician Imran Raza Ansari also criticised Abdullah’s remarks, saying they had hurt public sentiment in Kashmir, where religious organisations and civil society groups have repeatedly sought prohibition.</p><p>The liquor issue has become increasingly contentious in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months, with religious bodies, activists and several legislators demanding a ban on alcohol sales.</p><p>Even leaders within the ruling National Conference have raised the issue. Senior NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar has proposed a bill seeking a complete liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir, while party MLA Ahsan Pardesi has sought prohibition in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk constituency.</p>.Omar Abdullah questions need to profile mosques, madrassas in Jammu and Kashmir.<p>PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has also repeatedly advocated for prohibition, arguing that liquor consumption threatens Kashmir’s social fabric and cultural identity.</p><p>However, government sources said Abdullah remains reluctant to impose a complete ban because of concerns over its possible impact on tourism, one of Jammu and Kashmir’s key economic sectors.</p><p>Officials fear prohibition could adversely affect tourist inflow and hospitality businesses at a time when the tourism sector is recovering after April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.</p><p>Although alcohol consumption is prohibited in Islam, liquor shops have operated in Jammu and Kashmir for decades under regulated excise policies, mainly catering to tourists, non-local residents and sections of the population in Jammu.</p><p>The debate has also drawn comparisons with Gujarat and Bihar, both of which enforce prohibition, though Gujarat allows tourists to consume alcohol through a permit system.</p>