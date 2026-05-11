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Liquor ban: Political storm erupts in J&K after CM Omar, Iltija Mufti engage in war of words

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has also repeatedly advocated for prohibition, arguing that liquor consumption threatens Kashmir’s social fabric and cultural identity.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar AbdullahLiquor banIltija Mufti

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