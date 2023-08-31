Longest ever Amarnath Yatra concludes with 4.70 lakh devotees performing darshan

In 2022, the yatra ran for 43 days with 3.65 lakh pilgrims paying obeisance at the cave shrine. In 2019, a total of 3.42 lakh pilgrims had taken part before the yatra was curtailed on August 1 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 that year. In 2020 and 2021, the yatra was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.