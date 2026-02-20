Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Low rainfall, soaring temperatures deepen climate and water treaty concerns in Jammu and Kashmir

National climate analyst Prof. Anjal Prakash said that 'precipitation deficits coupled with rising temperatures are indicators of a changing climate regime.'
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 07:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us