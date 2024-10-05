Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava takes command of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

A battle-hardened soldier, Lt Gen Srivastava held numerous prestigious posts and staff appointments during his 34-year illustrious military career.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 09:28 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirSrinagar

Follow us on :

Follow Us