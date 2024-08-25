Lying, distorting facts is what BJP survives on: NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar: A day after Union minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress for its alliance with the NC for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the regional party's MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Saturday hit back at the BJP, saying its regime survives on "lying and distorting" facts.

Shah on Friday also accused the Congress of repeatedly risking the country's unity and security in its greed for power.

The Congress has once again "exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family's National Conference," the BJP leader said on X, and posted 10 questions for the national party and its leader Rahul Gandhi while listing several of the manifesto promises of the NC.