Major, three soldiers, cop killed in J&K’s Doda

Srinagar: Four army personnel, including a Major-rank officer, and a policeman succumbed to their injuries after an encounter on Monday night in the Desa forests of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that five soldiers and a policeman were wounded after chasing terrorists who fled into the forest following a brief, 20-minute encounter. Despite being evacuated to the hospital, four of the soldiers later died from their injuries.

Among the fallen soldiers was Major Brijesh Thappa of the 10 Rashtriya Rifles, who had recently been promoted.

The Army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps confirmed initial reports of injuries but did not provide specifics. The clash began when terrorists, hiding in the forest, suddenly opened fire on a security forces party conducting searches in the area.

The terrorists attempted to escape but were pursued by the troops, led by an officer, through challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight around 9 p.m, officials said. Reinforcements were sent, and the operation was ongoing at the time of the last reports.