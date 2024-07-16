Major, three soldiers, cop killed in J&K’s Doda

Srinagar: Four army personnel, including a Major-rank officer, and a policeman succumbed to their injuries after an encounter on Monday night in the Desa forests of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports said that five soldiers and a policeman were wounded after chasing terrorists who fled into the forest following a brief, 20-minute encounter. Despite being evacuated to the hospital, four of the soldiers later died from their injuries.
Among the fallen soldiers was Major Brijesh Thappa of the 10 Rashtriya Rifles, who had recently been promoted.
The Army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps confirmed initial reports of injuries but did not provide specifics. The clash began when terrorists, hiding in the forest, suddenly opened fire on a security forces party conducting searches in the area.
The terrorists attempted to escape but were pursued by the troops, led by an officer, through challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight around 9 p.m, officials said. Reinforcements were sent, and the operation was ongoing at the time of the last reports.
This was the second major attack on the army in the Jammu region within the past 10 days. On July 8, five soldiers were killed and five others injured in a sudden and fierce attack by heavily armed terrorists on an army vehicle in Kathua district.
Terrorist activities, initially concentrated in Poonch and Rajouri districts, have now spread across Jammu, which had been free from terrorism until a few years ago. In the past 32 months, 48 soldiers have been killed in action in the Jammu region.
In June, nine pilgrims were killed and dozens wounded when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying them from a shrine in the southern Reasi area of Jammu. This was one of the deadliest attacks in years and the first on Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir since 2017, when seven people were killed in an ambush on a bus.
Published 16 July 2024, 01:45 IST