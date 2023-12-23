Major infiltration bid foiled along International Border in Jammu; one terrorist killed

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday said an unidentified militant was killed as it foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir.
The officials said the troops brought down the infiltrating terrorists with effective firing and one of them was hit. The body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, they said.
In a post on X, an army spokesman said the suspected move of four terrorists was noticed last night in the Khour area of Akhnoor.
“Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” he said.
The incident comes even as a massive search operation to track militants was under way following the killing of four army soldiers on Thursday in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in Poonch district. Two soldiers were also injured in the terror ambush.
