Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mallikarjun Kharge links attack bid on Farooq Abdullah to J&K statehood revocation

Kharge said Abdullah was saved by a whisker and asked, "is it the intention of the government to kill Farooq Abdullah. If the intention was to safeguard him, he should have had full security cover."
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 16:52 IST
Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us