Mallikarjun Kharge links attack bid on Farooq Abdullah to J&K statehood revocation

<p>New Delhi: Raising the assassination attempt on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=farooq%20abdullah">Farooq Abdullah</a> in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition on Thursday blamed the revocation of statehood for the incident with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate important leaders.</p><p>Even as the Modi government promised a comprehensive investigation, Kharge referred to the Wednesday night incident in Srinagar in the Upper House during Zero Hour and said Abdullah's security was under threat because statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.</p><p>He claimed that no such incident could occur when local security and police arrangements were previously with the state government. "The situation in Jammu and Kashmir today is because the security is with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after the revocation of statehood. Law and order has broken down and conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate important leaders," he said.</p><p>Kharge said Abdullah was saved by a whisker and asked, "is it the intention of the government to kill Farooq Abdullah. If the intention was to safeguard him, he should have had full security cover."</p><p>He also said people will be safe when the state gets full statehood. "People of Kashmir are not safe in your hands," he said while alleging that there was a conspiracy being hatched to eliminate people who stand for secularism, socialism and keeping the country united.</p><p>Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda rebutted Kharge's allegations and assured that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of Abdullah.</p><p>Emphasising that "a murderous attack" on Abdullah "is a matter of great concern and a very serious matter", he said the government is taking the matter "very seriously" and that a thorough investigation will be conducted.</p><p>The motive of the suspect, who was arrested, would also be ascertained but accused the Leader of Opposition of politicising the issue.</p><p>"Reaching a conclusion that this happened because (Jammu and Kashmir) was not given statehood. Making allegations that there is in a way a conspiracy being hatched to kill him is condemnable," he said, accusing the Congress of not being able to give satisfactory answers on the mysterious death of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 1953 in Srinagar.</p><p>National Conference MP Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan alleged that there was no police protection for Abdullah when the incident took place and demanded that his security be upgraded. </p>