Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Man held for beating villager, making casteist remarks in J&K's Rajouri

The accused have been arrested and booked under the SC/ST Act.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 08:02 IST

Follow Us

A man was arrested for allegedly beating a villager and making casteist remarks against him in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, police said.

"A complaint was lodged by Sahil Kumar of Dassal village accusing Bunty Saryal of blocking his way, beating and abusing him. Saryal also passed casteist remarks against Kumar, hurting the sentiments of a particular community," a police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against Saryal for wrongful restraint, causing hurt, insulting intentionally, and criminal intimidation. He has also been booked under the SC/ST Act, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 08:02 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimeRajouri

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT