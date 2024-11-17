Home
Man with 45 non-bailable warrants arrested for fraud in Kashmir

Zubair Rashid Ganie, a resident of Rohama Rafiabad, allegedly defrauded multiple people across the valley under the pretext of business transactions, a police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 13:37 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 13:37 IST
