'Manoj Sinha has worked hard for J&K's prosperity': Ravinder Raina counters Omar Abdullah's remarks on L-G

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has worked hard for the prosperity of the Union territory.

Raina's remarks came in response to a post on X by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah in which he said that Sinha had not only failed Jammu and Kashmir but had also undermined the BJP in his home constituency of Ghazipur.

Speaking to reporters here, Raina said, "The political remarks are meant for politics. But Omar Abdullah knows it well that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built a new and happy Jammu and Kashmir where everyone, including marginalised sections, has been given their rights. This effort has resulted in record polling (in the Lok Sabha polls). Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has worked hard to make J&K a prosperous region."

Abdullah knows well the difficult situation that Jammu and Kashmir faced in the past, the BJP leader said.