<p>Jammu: A massive search operation was launched by security forces on Saturday in several forward villages of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s Samba district after a Pakistani drone crossed the International Border and entered the Indian territory, officials said.</p>.<p>The enemy drone movement was noticed for a few minutes over the villages of Kandral, Abtal and Bahadurpur in Ramgarh sector late Friday night, officials said.</p>.<p>They said the area was kept under strict surveillance and a massive search operation was launched at first light of the day to ensure that there was no air-dropping of weapons or narcotics from across the border.</p>.J&K Police seizes heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan in Kathua; 2 arrested.<p>Security forces recovered over 3.5 kgs of heroin worth over Rs 20 crore in international market after the consignments were dropped by drones in border villages in R S Pura sector near here in the past two days.</p>.<p>Two suspected narcotic smugglers were detained for questioning in connection with latest recovery in R S Pura sector on Friday.</p>