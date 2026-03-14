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Massive search operation in J&K's Samba after Pakistan drone spotted

The enemy drone movement was noticed for a few minutes over the villages of Kandral, Abtal and Bahadurpur in Ramgarh sector late Friday night, officials said.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 03:01 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 03:01 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and Kashmirdrone

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