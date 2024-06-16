Mehandi craze sweeps Kashmir ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Srinagar: As Eid-ul-Azha approaches, Kashmir is experiencing a vibrant surge in the popularity of mehandi (henna). With the festival set for Monday, women and girls are flocking to markets in search of the perfect mehandi designs to adorn their hands.

Inspired by Pakistani trends popularised on social media and television, the intricate art of mehndi has captivated the women of Kashmir.

Crowds of women - young and old - gather around skilled henna artists to have their hands decorated with elaborate patterns that symbolise festivity and tradition.

The designs, featuring delicate vines, flowers, and paisleys, beautifully blend Kashmiri elegance with Pakistani flair.

Ayesha Khan, a young woman from uptown Srinagar, explained that henna symbolises joy and festivity and has long been a part of Eid celebrations in Kashmir.

"This year, the new trends from Pakistani serials have fascinated women in Srinagar," she told Deccan Herald.

"Mehandi artists, mostly females, have incorporated these beautiful designs seen in the latest Pakistani shows. Applying mehandi during festivals and other functions connects us to our cultural roots," Khan added.