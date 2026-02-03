Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti accuses state govts of patronising mob violence against Kashmiris

Mufti was reacting to a video purportedly showing an elderly Kashmiri man being harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba Mufti

Follow us on :

Follow Us